49ers' Solomon Thomas: Continues to be used as backup
Thomas collected four tackles (all solo) in Sunday's loss to Seattle.
The talented rookie continues to be used as a "backup," despite out-snapping the 49ers' "starting" right end, Tank Carradine, for the second straight week. Not handing a starting job to a high draft pick has become common practice in the NFL, but as long as Thomas continues to show improvement and see the majority of defensive snaps, then he should be considered the "starter" by IDP owners.
