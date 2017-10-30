49ers' Solomon Thomas: Diagnosed with low-grade MCL sprain
Thomas suffered a low-grade MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Eagles and is expected to miss "limited time," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fortunately for the 49ers, the No. 3 overall pick won't require surgery to address the knee issue, but it still looks as though he's tentatively on track to miss at least the Week 9 matchup with the Cardinals. The team will wait and see how Thomas progresses throughout the week before officially ruling him out for the contest, but if the defensive end is indeed sidelined, Datone Jones, Aaron Lynch (calf) and Tony McDaniel could be in store for added snaps.
More News
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Hurts knee Sunday•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Held in check Sunday•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Leads team in tackles and sacks Sunday•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Being used in every-down role•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Continues to be used as backup•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Returns after minor injury Friday•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...