Thomas suffered a low-grade MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Eagles and is expected to miss "limited time," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fortunately for the 49ers, the No. 3 overall pick won't require surgery to address the knee issue, but it still looks as though he's tentatively on track to miss at least the Week 9 matchup with the Cardinals. The team will wait and see how Thomas progresses throughout the week before officially ruling him out for the contest, but if the defensive end is indeed sidelined, Datone Jones, Aaron Lynch (calf) and Tony McDaniel could be in store for added snaps.