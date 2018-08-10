49ers' Solomon Thomas: Exits preseason game with head injury
Thomas sustained a head injury and won't return to Thursday's preseason opener against the Cowboys, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It isn't entirely clear what Thomas is dealing with. There's been no word of him being in the concussion protocol, but a concussion still can't be ruled out. We'll likely know more about his injury in the coming days.
