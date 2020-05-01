49ers' Solomon Thomas: Fifth-year option declined
Thomas had his fifth-year option declined by the 49ers on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The former No.3 overall pick in 2017 has underperformed expectations to an extreme degree through his first three seasons, and the 49ers will not agree to keep him through 2021 at this stage. Thomas saw his snap count drop from 646 in 2018 to 428 in 2019 as he became a rotational piece on San Francisco's defensive line. He will get one more season to change his perception before he hits free agency in 2021.
More News
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Bust label sticks in third season•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Lends helping hand in win•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Posts sack against Bengals•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Not moved during draft•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Third year will be key for lineman•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Tallies first sack•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty top 150 rankings, trade values
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.