Thomas had his fifth-year option declined by the 49ers on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The former No.3 overall pick in 2017 has underperformed expectations to an extreme degree through his first three seasons, and the 49ers will not agree to keep him through 2021 at this stage. Thomas saw his snap count drop from 646 in 2018 to 428 in 2019 as he became a rotational piece on San Francisco's defensive line. He will get one more season to change his perception before he hits free agency in 2021.