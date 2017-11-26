Thomas (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The rookie first-round pick missed the last two games, but his troubles have ended. Thomas will slot back in as the 49ers' starting defensive end, and he'll look to break through a poor Seahawks' offensive line to pressure QB Russell Wilson. The Stanford product has 26 tackles and two sacks through eight games.

