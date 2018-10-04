49ers' Solomon Thomas: Healthy to enter Week 5
Thomas is not listed on the 49ers' injury report Thursday.
Thomas suffered a shoulder injury during San Francisco's Week 4 loss to the Chargers, but has not been listed on the team's injury report this week. There's no reason to believe that Thomas is in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
