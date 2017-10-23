Thomas was a non-factor against the Cowboys on Sunday, finishing with just one tackle in a 40-10 loss.

Thomas' lack of production is astounding when you consider he led all linemen with 61 defensive snaps. The rookie spent the majority of the game lined up against All-Pro left tackle, Tyron Smith, which better helps explain his barren stat line. Thomas has flashed his tremendous talent sporadically this season, so fantasy owners have to expect the promising rookie to bounce back from this rough outing next week against the Eagles.