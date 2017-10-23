49ers' Solomon Thomas: Held in check Sunday
Thomas was a non-factor against the Cowboys on Sunday, finishing with just one tackle in a 40-10 loss.
Thomas' lack of production is astounding when you consider he led all linemen with 61 defensive snaps. The rookie spent the majority of the game lined up against All-Pro left tackle, Tyron Smith, which better helps explain his barren stat line. Thomas has flashed his tremendous talent sporadically this season, so fantasy owners have to expect the promising rookie to bounce back from this rough outing next week against the Eagles.
More News
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Leads team in tackles and sacks Sunday•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Being used in every-down role•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Continues to be used as backup•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Returns after minor injury Friday•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Signs contract Friday•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Third overall selection•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...