49ers' Solomon Thomas: Hurts knee Sunday
Thomas suffered a knee injury against the Eagles on Sunday and didn't return, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
The rookie first-round pick played over 60 defensive snaps in each of the four games ahead of Sunday's matchup. Thomas has 24 tackles (21 solo) and two sacks to show for it, and if he's unable to recover for Week 9's matchup with the Cardinals, expect Tony McDaniel to slot in at defensive end.
More News
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Held in check Sunday•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Leads team in tackles and sacks Sunday•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Being used in every-down role•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Continues to be used as backup•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Returns after minor injury Friday•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Signs contract Friday•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...