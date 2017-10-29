Thomas suffered a knee injury against the Eagles on Sunday and didn't return, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

The rookie first-round pick played over 60 defensive snaps in each of the four games ahead of Sunday's matchup. Thomas has 24 tackles (21 solo) and two sacks to show for it, and if he's unable to recover for Week 9's matchup with the Cardinals, expect Tony McDaniel to slot in at defensive end.