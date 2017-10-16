Thomas collected nine tackles (seven solo) and the team's only sack in a 26-24 loss to Washington on Sunday.

The first-round pick bounced back from last week's underwhelming performance with his best stat line of the season. Solomon is being used in a three-down role over the 49ers' last three games, and he has responded with 16 tackles and two sacks over that span. The rookie's confidence and production should continue to grow as the season progresses, making him one of the higher-upside linemen in IDP formats.