Thomas (knee) needed to be carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Jets, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

More disasterous news for the 49ers, as both Thomas and Nick Bosa needed to be carted off the field during Sunday's game in the first quarter. Thomas was down on the field in pain, seeming to tend to his left knee. As long as he's out, Kevin Givens appears in line to see an uptick in snaps at defensive tackle.