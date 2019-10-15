49ers' Solomon Thomas: Lends helping hand in win
Thomas recorded a pair of tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's divisional win over the Rams.
Playing 25 snaps on defense, Thomas actually logged more defensive snaps than Dee Ford (22) in the 49ers win over Sean McVay and the Rams on Sunday. The 24-year-old has two sacks in five games and saw his role increase substantially this past week in an important divisional game. That being said, Thomas continues to be used primarily as a situational pass rusher, which drastically cuts into his value in IDP formats.
More News
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Posts sack against Bengals•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Not moved during draft•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Third year will be key for lineman•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Tallies first sack•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Healthy to enter Week 5•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Shoulder injury not believed to be serious•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Waivers: Difference makers
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Week 7 WR Preview: Struggling 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 7 RB Preview: Add Williams
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...