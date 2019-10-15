Thomas recorded a pair of tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's divisional win over the Rams.

Playing 25 snaps on defense, Thomas actually logged more defensive snaps than Dee Ford (22) in the 49ers win over Sean McVay and the Rams on Sunday. The 24-year-old has two sacks in five games and saw his role increase substantially this past week in an important divisional game. That being said, Thomas continues to be used primarily as a situational pass rusher, which drastically cuts into his value in IDP formats.

