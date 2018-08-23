49ers' Solomon Thomas: Likely to play Saturday
Thomas (concussion) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Thomas has been sidelined since Aug. 9 after suffering a head injury that turned out to be a concussion, but additional tests appear to have revealed enough progress to warrant him being an expected participant. It's good timing for his return, as the starters generally play their most significant snaps in the third preseason game.
