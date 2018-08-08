Thomas has shown improvement in his pass-rush technique in camp, 49ers.com's Joe Fann reports.

Thomas has impressed coaches and teammates with his ability to win one-on-one matchups during team activities. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh acknowledged that the rookie would get "gobbled up" at times last season, something that he expects to happen less this year based on the defensive lineman's improvement in "second moves" and a better grasp on attacking edges. Thomas' rookie season was considered a bit of a disappointment (43 tackles and three sacks), but it sounds like he is making strides towards becoming the pass rusher the 49ers hoped he would be after selecting him third overall last year.

