49ers' Solomon Thomas: Not moved during draft
Thomas was not traded prior or during the 2019 NFL Draft, despite reports that such trade talks went down.
It should come as no surprise that the 49ers were looking to move on from Thomas following the trade for Dee Ford and the drafting of No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa. The team began deploying Thomas as an interior lineman in the later stages of the 2018 season after he struggled generating pressure on the quarterback lined up as a defensive end. This strategy could be the reason they chose not to move Thomas, as he could end up moving to defensive tackle permanently. Fellow former first-round pick, Arik Armstead, also remains on the active roster, which could create a competition at a new position in camp for both failed outside pass-rushers.
