Thomas (knee) is taking part in strength work and nearing a running program, and he's expected to be ready for training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 25-year-old went down with a knee injury Week 2 and subsequently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL, lateral meniscus and medial patellofemoral ligament, but he's progressing well in his recovery. Thomas will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after recording six sacks across four seasons in San Francisco.