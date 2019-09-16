49ers' Solomon Thomas: Posts sack against Bengals
Thomas made three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Thomas had an increased role on defense since Dee Ford left Sunday's game with a knee injury, and he made use of his extra snaps by getting to Andy Dalton. When Ford returns, Thomas will likely be used in a situational role once again since rookie Nick Bosa is proving to be a capable edge rusher.
