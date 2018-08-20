49ers' Solomon Thomas: Re-evaluation coming Tuesday
Thomas is still in concussion protocol and will be re-evaluated Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas has been in protocol since suffering a head injury in the preseason opener against the Cowboys. Tuesday will be the first day that Thomas could potentially return to practice after he undergoes more testing.
