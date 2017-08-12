49ers' Solomon Thomas: Returns after minor injury Friday
Thomas had his neck/shoulder area examined in the third quarter of Friday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, but he remained in the game and there are no concerns regarding an injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The fact that the first-round draft pick was allowed to finish out a preseason contest goes to show how insignificant of an issue this is. Thomas finished the game with two tackles (both solo), but he was constantly shedding blocks and disrupting the Kansas City backfield. The talented rookie projects to start at one of the 49ers' defensive end positions and could make an immediate IDP impact in terms of tackles and sacks.
