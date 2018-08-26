Thomas (concussion) suited up for Saturday's preseason tilt, recording three tackles (all solo) in a loss to Indianapolis.

Thomas suffered the head injury in the 49ers' first preseason game two weeks ago. The timely return puts the 22-year-old on track to begin the regular season in full capacity. The 2017 third-overall pick experienced his ups and downs in his rookie campaign, but he will enter a pivotal 2018 season with an every-down role as the club's Leo defensive end.