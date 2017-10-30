49ers' Solomon Thomas: Set to miss next two games
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thomas (knee) would miss the team's next two games, but is expected to be available following the 49ers' Week 11 bye, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Thomas suffered a low-grade MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Eagles and will be forced to miss the first NFL games of his career as a result. The No. 3 overall pick has amassed 26 tackles and two sacks through the team's first eight contests.
