49ers' Solomon Thomas: Should return after bye week
Thomas (knee) is expected to be available following the 49ers' Week 9 bye, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Thomas suffered a low-grade MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but may be able to avoid missing any games. The bye week could not come at a better time for the 21-year-old, who will hope to recover in time for the 49ers' matchup with the Cardinals in Week 10.
