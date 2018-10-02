49ers' Solomon Thomas: Shoulder injury not believed to be serious
Thomas suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the Chargers but is expected to be okay moving forward, Joe Fann of the team's official site reports.
Although the shoulder injury is not believed to be serious, Thomas' situation is something to monitor until he proves he's at 100 percent. Should the big man practice in full at any point this week it would likely simmer concerns.
