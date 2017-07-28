Thomas agreed to a four-year rookie contract with the 49ers on Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

No surprise here, as the third overall pick of the 2017 draft was expected to eventually ink a contract once the monetary details were hashed out. Thomas is the front-runner to start at one of the end positions in San Francisco's revamped 4-3 defense, but he will have to prove himself during training camp after getting a late start joining the team due to his academic schedule.