49ers' Solomon Thomas: Status uncertain Sunday
Thomas (knee) is listed as questionable for the 49ers' Week 12 matchup against the Seahawks, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Thomas has been sidelined the previous two weeks while nursing a knee injury. His status for Sunday's game does not figure to be confirmed until he goes through some warmups prior to kickoff. Should the rookie ultimately remain sidelined, Ronald Blair and Elivis Dumervil would likely continue seeing increased snaps.
