49ers' Solomon Thomas: Tallies first sack
Thomas had three solo tackles and his first sack of the season in Thursday's 34-3 win over Oakland.
Thomas has started seven of nine games this season but sees a restricted snap count defensively, which is illustrated by his season total of 17 tackles (14 solo). The 22-year-old's limited role and inconsistent production when on the field makes him an unattractive option for IDP purposes.
