Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh hopes that new defensive line coach Kris Kocurek can take Thomas' game to the next level in 2019, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Thomas started all 16 games for the 49ers in his sophomore campaign, finishing with 31 tackles (24 solo), a sack and three tackles for a loss. The 22-year-old showed some improvement in terms of being a disruptive backfield presence playing both on the outside and the interior of the defensive line, but his statistics were underwhelming for a player taken third overall in the 2017 draft. The team described Kocurek's addition as "an opportunity they needed to take advantage of," and Thomas' development and usage next season will be one of the new coach's primary tasks this offseason. Until we see an actual improvement in Thomas' pass-rush numbers, it will be tough to justify IDP relevance given the lackluster stats the lineman has posted over his first two seasons.