49ers' Solomon Thomas: Third year will be key for lineman
Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh hopes that new defensive line coach Kris Kocurek can take Thomas' game to the next level in 2019, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Thomas started all 16 games for the 49ers in his sophomore campaign, finishing with 31 tackles (24 solo), a sack and three tackles for a loss. The 22-year-old showed some improvement in terms of being a disruptive backfield presence playing both on the outside and the interior of the defensive line, but his statistics were underwhelming for a player taken third overall in the 2017 draft. The team described Kocurek's addition as "an opportunity they needed to take advantage of," and Thomas' development and usage next season will be one of the new coach's primary tasks this offseason. Until we see an actual improvement in Thomas' pass-rush numbers, it will be tough to justify IDP relevance given the lackluster stats the lineman has posted over his first two seasons.
More News
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Tallies first sack•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Healthy to enter Week 5•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Shoulder injury not believed to be serious•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Returns from concussion•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Likely to play Saturday•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Re-evaluation coming Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...