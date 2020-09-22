Thomas suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Jets, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
The tests results came back as most feared they would and now Thomas will miss the remainder of the 2020 season. An absolutely devastating day for the 49ers' defensive line, losing both Thomas and Nick Bosa (knee) for the season. Before going down, Thomas recorded two tackles across 49 defensive snaps on the year. Look for 2020 first-round selection Javon Kinlaw to see an even higher snap count as the season progresses with Thomas out. Reserves Kentavius Street and Kevin Givens could also see more reps as a result.