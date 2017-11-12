Thomas (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Though Thomas was able to practice on a limited basis this week, the 49ers weren't willing to take any chances with the No. 3 overall pick Sunday with a bye approaching in Week 11. It's expected that Thomas will be fully recovered from his MCL sprain for the team's next contest Nov. 26 against the Seahawks, at which point he should reclaim a starting role along the defensive line.