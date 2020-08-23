Thomas will be moved to the inside and used more as a pass-rushing defensive tackle this season, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Thomas has struggled winning battles against offensive tackles over his first three seasons as a pro, so the 49ers will look to move him to defensive tackle in 2020. The 2017 third-overall pick bulked up to 282 pounds this offseason, and while he is still undersized as a traditional defensive tackle against the run, he is having success in camp at beating his inside assignments against guards and centers in passing situations. Expect Thomas to be utilized in that role in nickel and lighter formations, possibly splitting time with either D.J. Jones or Javon Kinlaw. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old surpass his career high of just three sacks despite seeing fewer snaps overall.