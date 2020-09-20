Thomas (knee) was officially ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jets, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Thomas needed to be carted off the field in the first quarter due to the knee injury, and along with Nick Bosa (knee), they've both been ruled out. With Thomas sidelined, Kevin Givens appears in line to see an uptick in snaps at defensive tackle. Expect an update on Thomas' status in the coming days.
More News
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Leaves field on cart•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Will play more on interior•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Fifth-year option declined•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Bust label sticks in third season•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Lends helping hand in win•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Posts sack against Bengals•