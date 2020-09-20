Thomas (knee) was officially ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jets, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Thomas needed to be carted off the field in the first quarter due to the knee injury, and along with Nick Bosa (knee), they've both been ruled out. With Thomas sidelined, Kevin Givens appears in line to see an uptick in snaps at defensive tackle. Expect an update on Thomas' status in the coming days.