Thomas collected six tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 44-33 victory over Jacksonville.

This year's third overall pick put his skills on display against a tough Jacksonville squad, making 1.5 tackles for a loss in addition to his third sack of the season. Overall, Thomas hasn't posted numbers that are very useful to IDP owners (40 tackles and three sacks), but he was brought along slowly as a backup to start the year, and then games like Sunday's remind us of the potential he has a defensive force.