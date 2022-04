The 49ers selected Burford in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 134th overall.

The tackle out of UTSA has long arms (34.75) but is light for an NFL tackle at 304 pounds. Burford started 43 games for the Roadrunners and showed plenty of versatility as he played both tackle spots and left guard, with most of his starts at left tackle later in his career. He adds depth behind Trent Williams.