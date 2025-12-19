49ers' Spencer Burford: Can't practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burford (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Burford was forced out of San Francisco's win over the Titans in Week 15 late, and though he's reportedly avoided a serious injury, his status for Monday's matchup against the Colts remains uncertain. The starting left guard will have two more opportunities to take the practice field in Week 16.
