Burford suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Saints, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Burford is considered day-to-day for the time being as the 49ers need to see how the initial healing goes for the 25-year-old. Burford is a reserve option behind Trent Williams at left tackle, which makes his potential absence in Week 3 against the Cardinals carry less of an impact.