Burford (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Burford was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and the 2022 fourth-rounder has officially been cleared to return from a six-game absence due to a knee injury. Burford operated as a swing tackle prior to his injury but will start at left guard in his return, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.