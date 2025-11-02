49ers' Spencer Burford: Officially cleared for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burford (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.
Burford was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and the 2022 fourth-rounder has officially been cleared to return from a six-game absence due to a knee injury. Burford operated as a swing tackle prior to his injury but will start at left guard in his return, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.