49ers' Spencer Burford: Ready for MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burford (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Monday night's game against the Colts.
Burford was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice, just in time to dodge any injury designation ahead of Monday's contest. The starting left guard will be all set to block for quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey as the team attempts to win out in the hopes of acquiring the top seed in the NFC.
