Burford sustained a calf injury during San Francisco's Week 16 loss to the Dolphins and missed the team's final two games. However, he was spotted participating in Thursday's OTAs, indicating he's since moved past the issue. The fourth-year pro from UTSA is expected to serve as one of the 49ers' top reserve offensive linemen now that he's returned from injury.