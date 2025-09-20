49ers' Spencer Burford: Ruled out for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burford (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Burford suffered the knee injury in Week 2 against the Saints. He didn't practice in any capacity during the week, so his timeline for a return is unclear.
