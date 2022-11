Burford (ankle) was in a walking boot following Sunday's win over the Saints, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Burford sustained his ankle injury in the second half of Sunday's matchup and was unable to return down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available next Sunday against the Dolphins, but Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Burford isn't dealing with a high-ankle sprain, which is an encouraging sign.