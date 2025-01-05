Share Video

The 49ers placed Burford (calf) on injured reserve Saturday.

The placement of Burford and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) on IR makes room on the 49ers' active roster for Alex Barrett and DaShaun White, who were both signed off the practice squad Saturday. Burford appeared in 15 regular-season games in 2024 but did not start on the offensive line.

