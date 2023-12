Burford (knee) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Burford dealt with a knee injury during Week 14 prep and was deemed doubtful to play on San Francisco's final injury report Friday. The 23-year-old starting right guard's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday, Dec. 17 versus Arizona. In Burford's absence, veteran Jon Feliciano should step into a starting role against the Seahawks.