Burford (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Arizona, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Burford will miss the last two games of the 2024 regular season due to a calf injury he suffered against the Dolphins in Week 16. The 2022 fourth-round pick most served on special teams this season but did see some snaps on the offensive line due to injuries. Colton McKivitz (knee) and Charlie Heck are expected to start at the two offensive tackle positions in Sunday's regular-season finale.