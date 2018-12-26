The 49ers elevated Dunbar to the 49ers active roster Wednesday.

The Niners will be without Dante Pettis (knee) in the season finale and Marquise Goodwin is dealing with a calf injury, so Dunbar provides depth at wide receiver. If Goodwin is unable to play, Dunbar, an undrafted rookie, will serve as the No. 4 wideout in his first NFL game.

