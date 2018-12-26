49ers' Steven Dunbar: Jumps to active roster
The 49ers elevated Dunbar to the 49ers active roster Wednesday.
The Niners will be without Dante Pettis (knee) in the season finale and Marquise Goodwin is dealing with a calf injury, so Dunbar provides depth at wide receiver. If Goodwin is unable to play, Dunbar, an undrafted rookie, will serve as the No. 4 wideout in his first NFL game.
