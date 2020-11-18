The 49ers claimed McKinley (undisclosed) off waivers from the Bengals on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

When the Falcons waived McKinley last week, the 49ers put a claim in but were beat out by the Bengals, who subsequently cut him after a failed physical. The 49ers were awarded McKinley this time, and he'll add depth and potentially start at defensive end, a position of need for the team. Furthermore, the team will see if there's long-term potential that's still apparent in the 2017 first-round pick, and he could be a developmental piece if that's the case. Regardless, McKinley will need to pass the COVID-19 protocols before suiting up for the team, and his first chance to play will be in Week 12 against the Rams. He'll become a free agent in March.