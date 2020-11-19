The 49ers will have to assess McKinley (groin) to determine when he can play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McKinley was initially claimed off waivers by the Bengals, but he was waived from Cincinnati after a failed physical. That won't be an issue in San Francisco, as Rapoport notes that the 49ers are at peace with McKinley's current health, but it seems like he won't be ready to contribute for his new team immediately. In any case, McKinley's first step will be to clear all requisite COVID-19 protocols so that he's eligible to enter the 49ers' team facilities.