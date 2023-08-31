Hufanga (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hufanga is currently sidelined with a cyst in his knee, but he is not expected to be out of action for too long. He underwent PRP treatment on the issue, which was expected to expedite the process. The third-year safety is viewed as an important playmaker for the 49ers this season. Expect more clarity on his status to be gained ahead of Week 1 once the team provides their initial injury report next week.