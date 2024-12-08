The 49ers activated Hufanga (wrist) from injured reserve Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Hufanga was sidelined for the 49ers' last seven games due to a right wrist injury. He was a limited practice participant all week, and while he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Hufanga's activation from IR indicates he should be available to play.
More News
-
49ers' Talanoa Hufanga: Could return in Week 14•
-
49ers' Talanoa Hufanga: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Talanoa Hufanga: Designated to return•
-
49ers' Talanoa Hufanga: Will have practice window opened•
-
49ers' Talanoa Hufanga: May not return for 2024•
-
49ers' Talanoa Hufanga: Moves to IR•