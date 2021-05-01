The 49ers selected Hufanga in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 180th overall.

Hufanga marks the third different secondary player drafted by the Niners over the past two days. The three-year starter was more of a downhill safety, registering 13 tackles for a loss over the last two seasons with USC, but emerged as a playmaker in the secondary his junior year, leading the team in interceptions and forced fumbles. The 21-year-old is likely more of a tweener linebacker at the NFL level, but he's an instinctive athlete capable of making plays even as a subpackage option.