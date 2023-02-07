Hufanga finished the 2022 season with 97 tackles (66 solo), four interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles across 17 regular-season games.

Hufanga also scored a touchdown off of one of his four interceptions, rounding out a breakout year at the safety position. The 2021 fifth-round pick remains signed under his rookie contract through the 2024 season, but he would likely command some sort of extension if he can reproduce the results we saw this year. Hufanga will begin next season as the 49ers' starting strong safety, putting him in position to post strong IDP numbers.