Hufanga (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.
Hufanga suffered a knee injury and was carted off the field in the third quarter, bringing his day to an end. In his absence, George Odum will be thrust into a significant role in San Francisco's secondary.
